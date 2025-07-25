A jury has awarded $5 million to Brian Kniffen, a former East Wenatchee Water District employee who was terminated after a job-related injury and requests for accommodations that would allow him to work.

The jury was unanimous on the verdicts of four claims that the public utility failed to accommodate and unlawfully discriminated against Kniffen who suffered a spinal injury at work in 2019.

“This case was never just about me,” Kniffen said. “It was about making sure no one else gets pushed out of a job just for getting injured and asking for help. I’m grateful to the jury for holding the Water District accountable.” -- Ben Kniffen

Brian Kniffen in court Brian Kniffen in court loading...

Kniffen's lawyers argued that rather than working with Kniffen to pursue reasonable accommodations for a disabled employee as law requires, the Water District fired him to avoid the increased insurance costs due to his injuries.

Get our free mobile app

After injuring his back, Kniffen requested accommodations limiting heavy lifting and manual valve-turning, restrictions supported by the Department of Labor & Industries, according to Lead Counsel Beth Bloom.

Bloom said a tool recommended by the Dept. of Labor & Industries would enable Kniffen to continue working. The Dept. of Labor & Industries would have paid for the $30-thousand tool, but EWWD claimed that there were no reasonable accommodations available.

“This verdict confirms what we’ve said from day one: Brian Kniffen was punished for getting hurt at work. He was loyal, hardworking, and wanted to keep doing his job. But instead of supporting an excellent employee of almost 30 years, the Water District cast him aside to protect its bottom line.” -- Attorney Beth Bloom

The EWWD can appeal the jury award, but officials have not been available for comment prior to the deadline.