S. Kentucky Ave. in East Wenatchee to Close for Several Weeks

S. Kentucky Ave. in East Wenatchee to Close for Several Weeks

Nevada State Assembly

A key thoroughfare in East Wenatchee will soon be temporarily off-limits.

According to Douglas County officials, South Kentucky Ave. will close at 7 a.m. Monday for the installation of steel casings under the canal. This is a crucial preparatory step for upcoming utility projects by the East Wenatchee Water District and Douglas County Sewer District.

A full road closure, including the canal bridge, will be in effect. Only locals will have access to the following stretches: SE 6th St. to S Lawler Ave. and SE Flora St. to SE 8th St.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

The county is imploring residents to follow construction and detour signs and heed the guidance of traffic control personnel.

Click here for a detailed map.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

The road is expected to reopen on the morning of March 14. Any further concerns should be taken up with Konnerup Construction, the attending contractor; click here for more information.

A Cruise Down the Forgotten Canals of Detroit, Michigan

There is a little-known canal system that exists in the southeast Detroit neighborhood of Jefferson-Chalmers. Take a cruise down the forgotten waterways.

Gallery Credit: Aaron Timlin/YouTube

Filed Under: Douglas County sewer district, east wenatchee, east wenatchee water district, Konnerup Construction, South Kentucky Ave.
Categories: KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ