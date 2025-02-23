S. Kentucky Ave. in East Wenatchee to Close for Several Weeks

A key thoroughfare in East Wenatchee will soon be temporarily off-limits.

According to Douglas County officials, South Kentucky Ave. will close at 7 a.m. Monday for the installation of steel casings under the canal. This is a crucial preparatory step for upcoming utility projects by the East Wenatchee Water District and Douglas County Sewer District.

A full road closure, including the canal bridge, will be in effect. Only locals will have access to the following stretches: SE 6th St. to S Lawler Ave. and SE Flora St. to SE 8th St.

The county is imploring residents to follow construction and detour signs and heed the guidance of traffic control personnel.

Click here for a detailed map.

The road is expected to reopen on the morning of March 14. Any further concerns should be taken up with Konnerup Construction, the attending contractor; click here for more information.