East Wenatchee Water District Partners with the City of Wenatchee to Test Drinking Water

The City of Wenatchee accepted an interlocal agreement with the East Wenatchee Water District (EWWD) to test their drinking water samples.

City of Wenatchee Deputy Public Works Director for Utilities Jessica Shaw said that last fall, Wenatchee Valley's commercial water testing lab unexpectedly shut down.

According to city council packet materials, Eurofins Cascade Analytical and Microbiology Laboratories recently converted into a drop-off site and are shipping samples to their Yakima Office.

EWWD shared that they were concerned that this change would delay test results and were looking for alternatives.

Through this partnership, EWWD would send their samples to the City of Wenatchee’s drinking water lab.

The city would test samples monthly and would cost $25 for each sample.

This contract will remain effective for five years.