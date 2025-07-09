Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington has stepped down.

Richard Barker spent more than a decade with the Department of Justice, leading major prosecutions involving violent crime, drug trafficking, and even a dark web murder-for-hire plot.

He also worked to improve public safety and build stronger partnerships with Tribal Nations.

Barker is returning to private practice in Spokane and will continue teaching at Gonzaga Law School.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Van Marter will take over as Acting U.S. Attorney.