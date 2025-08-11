A former state attorney general candidate who described the January 6th rioters as "political prisoners" is poised to become a U.S. attorney.

President Trump has appointed Republican Pasco Mayor Peter Serrano to become the new U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.

Get our free mobile app

The U.S. Senate still must vote on the appointment.

Serrano made the comment about the January 6th rioters during a debate last year with current Washington AG Nick Brown. Serrano said those arrested for their role in the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol were "political prisoners" being held on "political charges."

Serrano is a lawyer who previously worked for the U.S. Department of Energy and founded the conservative Silent Majority Foundation, he has been active in challenging state gun laws and COVID mandates.

If confirmed, Serrano would replace acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Van Marter.