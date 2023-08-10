Eastmont Custodian Accused Of Sexual Assault Released, Charges Still Expected

A man who worked as a custodian for the Eastmont School District accused of sexually assaulting a student at Sterling Junior High School is no longer in police custody.

Forty-nine-year-old Michael Ray Vanhousen was released on Wednesday after Douglas County prosecutors allowed a 4 p.m. deadline to formally charge him lapse.

Deputy prosecutor Ethan Morris says investigators are still building a case against Vanhousen and need more time to complete their work.

"There's a little bit of follow up investigation that we'd like to see complete before we proceed with charges. Anytime you file charges against a criminal defendant it starts the clock ticking on their right to a speedy trial and we just want to make sure we have all of the evidence lined up and ready to go before we file the formal charges."

Morris adds the decision to let Vanhousen go free was also based on a change in his employment status.

"One factor that went into our decision not to file within the seventy-two hours was that it's our understanding that Mr. Vanhousen is no longer working for the Eastmont School District and is no longer at the middle school. So our concerns about him having any contact with the alleged victim in this case or with any other Eastmont School District students was greatly diminished."

Vanhousen, who has no prior felony convictions, was arrested last Friday (August 4) on suspicion of sexual assault against at least one student at Sterling. His bail was set at $50,000 on Monday (August 7) by Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber.

Morris declined to comment on whether prosecutors are looking into charging Vanhousen with any crimes against other students at the school or in the district.