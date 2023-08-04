Eastmont Schools Employee Arrested For Inappropriate Conduct With Student

An employee of the Eastmont School District was arrested earlier today (Friday, August 4) on allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student.

Eastmont superintendent Becky Berg said in a press release that the district "cannot say much" about the arrest but is "working closely with law enforcement as they continue their investigation into this matter."

Berg went on to say that since the allegations involve a student in the district "it would be inappropriate to discuss it further at this time" and promised to "provide additional updates when it is appropriate to do so."