Eastmont Schools Fills Administrative Roles

The Eastmont School District is welcoming some new faces to administrative offices for the 2023-2024 school year.

The board selected individuals to fill the roles of Director of Maintenance and Facilities, Eastmont Junior High School Principal, Executive Director of Learning and Teaching, principal of Cascade Elementary School and Director of Special Education.

Some of the positions were filled by people with decades of experience with the district. Others worked as educators or administrators in other cities:

Dustin Hoffman, with a decade of experience in HVAC technology and construction trades, has been selected as the Director of Maintenance and Facilities.

Elia Alailima-Daley, an educator with over thirty years of experience, will assume the role of the Eastmont Junior High School Principal.

Kim Browning, who has dedicated her career to the Eastmont School District since 1989, has been selected as the Executive Director of Learning and Teaching.

Trever Summers has been selected as the new Principal of Cascade Elementary School. She served six years as the principal of Haller Middle School in Arlington, and prior experience as the Principal of Warden Middle School.

Katie Tucker has been chosen as the Director of Special Education. Since 2001, Katie has been a teacher, instructional coach, middle school/junior high assistant principal, and principal of Eastmont Academy.

