Eastmont Schools Forming Committee Ahead Of Bond Election

The Eastmont School District is looking for local residents to join a Community Oversight Committee.

The school board has authorized the committee to oversee the design and construction process for upgrades planned at several schools.

The board is being organized before a $117 million bond goes before voters next month, which would pay for the upgrades. The election takes place February 13.

The district says the process is being started to meet tight design and potential construction deadlines.

This committee will meet regularly and raise questions and concerns about the progress of the projects.

The district says the ideal committee members will not be current staff members or parents, but other members of the community.

The Oversight Committee’s duties and scope of authority is described on the Eastmont website under 2024 Capital Projects Bond.

Anyone interested in serving on the committee is being asked to email to Brandy Fields, fieldsb@eastmont206.org, by Friday, February 2 and include a completed Bond Community Oversight Committee Application.