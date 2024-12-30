Elderly Idaho Man Injured In Crash Near Blewett Pass

Two people have injuries, including an elderly Idaho man, following a single-vehicle accident in Chelan County late Sunday.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened just before midnight on U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of The Big Y, when a pickup truck driven by 81-year-old John M. O'Brien of Hayden lost control, struck a guardrail, and rolled.

Both O'Brien and one of his two passengers, 51-year-old Marife N. Benson of Eatonville, were injured in the collision.

O'Brien was transported to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth, while Benson was treated at the scene.

A second passenger in O'Brien's vehicle escaped without injury.

Troopers say O'Brien was traveling too fast for conditions when the accident occurred but did not indicate if any citations were issued or charges filed.

Additionally, the State Patrol says impairment was not a factor in the crash.

