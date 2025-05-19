Three Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Orondo

Four people have injuries, including two children, following a two-vehicle accident in Douglas County on Saturday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 2:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 97 about 10 miles north of Orondo when an SUV driven by 75-year-old Lief H. Carlsen of Chelan attempted to turn from the highway and was struck by an oncoming sedan driven by 53-year-old Martin P. Perez of Brewster.

Get our free mobile app

Perez and all three of the passengers in his vehicle, including 51-year-old Analilia Perez-Medina; an 11-year-old boy; and a six-year-old girl, suffered injuries in the collision.

Perez and the boy were both transported to Lake Chelan Hospital, while the girl and Perez-Medina were transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee where Perez-Medina was later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Carlsen, who was uninjured in the accident, was found at fault for causing the wreck by failing to yield when turning.

Troopers did not indicate if Carlsen was/will be cited in the incident, but did say that impairment did not play a role in crash, which snarled traffic on the highway for about an hour.