Slick Roads, Speeding Drivers Cause Multiple Accidents in NCW

Slick roadways made for a treacherous morning on the roadways of North Central Washington and a busy start to the week for the Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Jeremy Weber says the worst conditions happened on U.S. Highways 2/97 between The Big Y and North Wenatchee, where at least three single-vehicle accidents occurred, including one involving a Washington State Department of Transportation pickup truck near Dryden.

"As he was on the side of the road, another car lost control and struck his vehicle. Fortunately, he was inside the vehicle at the time and kind of saw it coming , so he didn't sustain any injuries. But it was a hard crash. That other person was going at least 60 mph when, as we all know, you need to drive for the conditions of the roadway."

Weber says even though there was no snow on the roadway, conditions were still icy due to a thick coating of frost that developed overnight.

"It's very deceiving when we have these cold nights when the mist and wetness comes onto the roadway and freezes up. This is especially true over bridges and things like that. So even though it looks dry, don't just assume that you're good to go - watch your speeds."

No one suffered notable injuries during this morning's wrecks and Weber says at least two drivers were cited for traveling too fast for conditions.