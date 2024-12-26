Two Injured In Christmas Day Crash South Of Ellensburg

Two Injured In Christmas Day Crash South Of Ellensburg

Two people have injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Kittitas County on Christmas Day.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 7:45 p.m. on State Route 821 about 12 miles south of Ellensburg, when a pickup truck driven by 54-year-old Robert D. Basford of Yakima went off the roadway and struck a rock wall.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Both Bansford and his passenger, 46-year-old Reid S. Mykel of Selah, were injured in the accident and transported to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital.

The State Patrol says impairment was not a factor in the crash and did not issue Bansford a citation.

Top 10 Worst States for Distracted Driving

These states are ranked based on the per capita number of fatal crashes that are caused by distracted drivers.
Filed Under: ellensburg, injury collision, single-vehicle accident, State Route 821
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ