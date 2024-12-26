Two Injured In Christmas Day Crash South Of Ellensburg

Two people have injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Kittitas County on Christmas Day.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 7:45 p.m. on State Route 821 about 12 miles south of Ellensburg, when a pickup truck driven by 54-year-old Robert D. Basford of Yakima went off the roadway and struck a rock wall.

Both Bansford and his passenger, 46-year-old Reid S. Mykel of Selah, were injured in the accident and transported to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital.

The State Patrol says impairment was not a factor in the crash and did not issue Bansford a citation.