Two Injured In Christmas Day Crash South Of Ellensburg
Two people have injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Kittitas County on Christmas Day.
The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 7:45 p.m. on State Route 821 about 12 miles south of Ellensburg, when a pickup truck driven by 54-year-old Robert D. Basford of Yakima went off the roadway and struck a rock wall.
Get our free mobile app
Both Bansford and his passenger, 46-year-old Reid S. Mykel of Selah, were injured in the accident and transported to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital.
The State Patrol says impairment was not a factor in the crash and did not issue Bansford a citation.
Top 10 Worst States for Distracted Driving
These states are ranked based on the per capita number of fatal crashes that are caused by distracted drivers.