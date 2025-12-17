Ellensburg Man Pleads Guilty To Trying To Set His Girlfriend On Fire

An Ellensburg man who attempted to immolate his girlfriend earlier this year has agreed to a plea bargain with prosecutors to avoid trial.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports 44-year-old Ryan Wayne Peria entered guilty pleas to charges of second-degree attempted murder, unlawful imprisonment, assault, and witness tampering in Kittitas County Superior Court late last week.

Peria had been facing a total of 19 felony and misdemeanor charges, including kidnapping and attempted arson, and was scheduled to begin being tried for the crimes on Monday (Dec. 15).

In March, police arrested Peria for dousing his girlfriend with an accelerant and trying to ignite it at her residence on Pine Street in Ellensburg.

Police say Peria also tried to burn down the woman's home and choked her repeatedly after being subdued by officers, who had to break down the door of the residence after Peria had blocked it with a large piece of furniture.

In addition his guilty pleas outlined in the agreement with prosecutors, Peria also admitted to sending the woman numerous text messages while incarcerated after being barred from contacting her, including some in which he asked her to provide false testimony at his trial.

Prosecutors are recommending a 20-year prison term for Peria, who is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 23.