Ellensburg Man Given 30-Day Sentence For Stealing Burrito

A man accused of stealing a breakfast burrito from an Ellensburg grocery store has been sentenced to 30 days behind bars.

The Ellensburg Daily Record says the sentence was handed down to 45-year-old Nicholus James Leman in Kittitas County Superior Court this week.

Leman entered the plea to charges of third-degree theft after bargaining for a reduced sentence with prosecutors who had originally charged him with second-degree burglary as well.

Defense attorney Eileen Murphy said during court proceedings that her client had been charged with burglary because he had already been trespassed from the store.

Get our free mobile app

Leman was arrested for stealing the burrito, valued at $3.99, last October, after already being reported for shoplifting at the Safeway location in 400 block of North Ruby Street.

The store's manager reportedly told police he'd witnessed Leman pick up the burrito from a display area and place it in his jacket pocket before walking out the front entrance without paying.

Security cameras captured the theft and officers were summoned to the area where they quickly located Leman nearby in the 500 block of South Pine Street.

Leman reportedly told officers he committed the theft because he "could not buy it with his food stamps," and added that his actions were "stupid."

In court, Leman expressed regret for the crime as well as a desire to accept responsibility for it.

Third-degree theft is a gross misdemeanor in Washington, and Leman's sentence was far less than the 364 days Deputy Prosecutor Patricia Todd had originally recommended.