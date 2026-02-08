Ellensburg Man Sentenced in Fatal Yakima Canyon Crash

An Ellensburg man was sentenced Friday to nearly eight years in prison for a high-speed rollover crash that killed his wife and 3-month-old daughter last year in the Yakima Canyon.

Prosecutors said 30-year-old Chance Michael Piccin was impaired at the time of the crash, driving more than 100 miles per hour on SR 821 just before midnight.

His SUV went off the road and rolled end over end for more than 800 feet.

Piccin pleaded guilty in January to two counts of vehicular homicide in Kittitas County Superior Court.

Prosecutors recommended a 95-month sentence, the low end of the standard range, citing Piccin’s remorse. He had faced up to 125 months on each count.

Piccin told the court he was fully responsible for the deaths of his wife, 33-year-old Courtney Bedell, and their daughter, Una.

Judge Chris Herion accepted the recommendation and sentenced Piccin to two concurrent terms of 95 months in prison, followed by 18 months of probation after his release.