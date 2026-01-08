Ellensburg Woman Sentenced To 20 Months In Prison For Selling Fentanyl To Undercover Informant

An Ellensburg woman will spend 20 months in prison for selling fentanyl to an undercover police informant nearly two years ago.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports the sentence was handed down to 33-year-old Lisa Marie Schelper by Judge Chris Herion in Kittitas County Supeior Court on Dec. 2.

Schelper's term stemmed from her guilty pleas to two counts of delivery of a controlled substance that were made as part of a bargaining agreement with prosecutors which saw an additional count of the same crime and charges of delivering a counterfeit substance dismissed.

Schelper was arrested in January, 2024, after an undercover informant working with the Ellensburg Police Department purchased fentanyl and other narcotics from her on three separate occasions between October and December of 2023, including one instance involving nearly 9 grams of methamphetamine that was sold from her mother's house on Ruby Street in Ellensburg.

Court records indicate Schelper has previous convictions in Kittitas County for the possession, manufacturing, and delivery of a controlled substance.

In addition to the time in prison, Herion also ordered Schelper to be placed in community custody once her sentence has been served.