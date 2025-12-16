An Ellensburg man is behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill several members of law enforcement, including Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports authorities say 39-year-old Jonathan Castles Chandler called the office of 8th District Congresswoman Kim Schrier on Dec. 11 to voice his grievances about the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and Ellensburg Police Department (EPD).

During the call, investigators say Chandler threatened to kill Myers and strike EPD Chief Ken Wade with a baseball bat.

Later in the day, Chandler also allegedly phoned the Kittitas County Jail and threatened to kill two members of the Sheriff's Office.

Police tracked Chandler's cell phone to a location in East Wenatchee, where he was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 14, prior to being transported for booking into the Kittitas County Jail on suspicion of felony harassment.

The EPD says Chandler has a history of scuffling with and making threats against officers during previous contacts they've had with him.