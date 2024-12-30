Ellensburg Man Sentenced to Prison for Fraudulent Spending Spree

Ellensburg Man Sentenced to Prison for Fraudulent Spending Spree

Eric G Johnson Law

An Ellensburg man has been sentenced to prison for embarking on a spending spree with a stolen debit card.

42-year-old Michael Mondragon pleaded guilty in Kittitas County Superior Court to such charges as identity theft and theft in the second degree. The Ellensburg Daily Record reports that Mondragon and two female accomplices were initially accused back in January, after a woman’s fanny pack was lifted from a truck stop off Interstate 90 near Highway 97.

The trio wracked up fraudulent charges exceeding $250. They patronized Smokable Plus, a headshop in town, and dined at IHOP and Domino's.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

By his own admission, Mondragon has a history of drug abuse. Video footage confirmed Mondragon's involvement in the thefts, and the case was resolved through a plea agreement. Judge L. Candace Cooper imposed a sentence of 29 months - the maximum allowed under the terms of the plea agreement.

Mondragon will also be ordered to pay restitution.

 

10 States With The Fewest Credit Cards

In order to determine the states with the most credit cards, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions: 1) Number of Cards and 2) Increase in Number of Credit Cards.
We evaluated those dimensions using 4 relevant metrics listed below with their corresponding weights, each metric being graded on a 100-point scale.

Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

Filed Under: credit card fraud, ellensburg, identity theft, Michael Mondragon
Categories: KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ