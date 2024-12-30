An Ellensburg man has been sentenced to prison for embarking on a spending spree with a stolen debit card.

42-year-old Michael Mondragon pleaded guilty in Kittitas County Superior Court to such charges as identity theft and theft in the second degree. The Ellensburg Daily Record reports that Mondragon and two female accomplices were initially accused back in January, after a woman’s fanny pack was lifted from a truck stop off Interstate 90 near Highway 97.

The trio wracked up fraudulent charges exceeding $250. They patronized Smokable Plus, a headshop in town, and dined at IHOP and Domino's.

By his own admission, Mondragon has a history of drug abuse. Video footage confirmed Mondragon's involvement in the thefts, and the case was resolved through a plea agreement. Judge L. Candace Cooper imposed a sentence of 29 months - the maximum allowed under the terms of the plea agreement.

Mondragon will also be ordered to pay restitution.