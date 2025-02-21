Ellensburg Teen Found Guilty Of 1st-Degree Murder In Gang Shooting

A teenager accused of killing a rival gang member in the parking lot of an Ellensburg fast food restaurant has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports it took a 12-member jury only a few hours to return the verdict against 18-year-old Benny Lee Castizo in Kittitas County Superior Court this week.

Castizo had been facing two counts of first-degree murder but was only found guilty on one count, with the jury opting for a lesser charge of second-degree murder on the other, as well as charges of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Castizo was 17 years old when he fatally shot 21-year-old Christian Guthrie at a Jack in the Box in the 100 block of West University Way on March 15, 2024. He was arrested in Kent after five months on the lam from police.

The jury agreed with prosecutors contentions that Castizo murdered Guthrie to bolster the reputation of his street gang, which is a special finding that can result in a longer prison term.

Castizo, who took the stand in his own defense during the 10-day trial, claimed he shot Guthrie in self-defense and rejected a plea agreement offered by prosecutors prior to the trial.

Presiding Judge Chris Herion ordered Castizo held without bail until his sentencing, which is scheduled for April 4.