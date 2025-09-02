Evacuation Notices Dropped For Allen Fire Near Blewett Pass

Crews are continuing to battle the Allen (Creek) Fire near Blewett Pass.

The blaze broke out last Thursday evening on the west side of U.S. Highway 97 in the vicinity of Ingalls Creek about nine miles west of Cashmere and quickly spread, prompting a Level 1 Fire Advisory for residents on Ingalls Creek Road and the Valley Hi Community, which has since been dropped.

Get our free mobile app

The fire is currently listed at 10 acres with suppression efforts continuing through a 20-person hotshot crew, at least one ground crew, and water drops from at least one helicopter.

Fire managers say the blaze is currently at 50% containment with no structures having been damaged or destroyed and no injuries reported.

The U.S. Forest Service believes the blaze was likely sparked by lightning, but its official cause has yet to be determined.