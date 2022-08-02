Excessive Heat Warning Expires, Red Flag Warning Extended

The Excessive Heat Warning has expired, but the Red Flag Warning is now extended through Wednesday at 9pm. It was originally scheduled expire Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service says strong winds in combination with low humidity is the reason for the extension.

Meteorologist Miranda Cote says the warning is in effect for a large portion of Eastern Washington.

"It's like the lead of the Cascades, the Wenatchee area, Chelan area, east into the Waterville Plateau, east towards the Spokane area, the Palouse, and then south towards the Tri-Cities and down into North Central Oregon," said Cote

Cote says conditions are critical enough to be a issue for the fire weather community and anyone who needs to be careful with combustible activities.

Temperatures will fall from the 100s to the mid-90s Tuesday and Wednesday, and further drop into the low to mid-80s by Thursday and Friday.

Wenatchee set a new record for second longest stretch of days at or above 100 degrees Monday at eight days.

There were nine consecutive days at or above 100 in July of 2014.