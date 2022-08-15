Excessive Heat Warning Issued for NCW…Again

The National Weather Service office in Spokane has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for North Central Washington.

The warning includes the Wenatchee Valley, along with portions of the Waterville Plateau, and the Columbia Basin.

Meteorologist Chad Schafer says the scorching weather will start by mid-week.

“By Wednesday we’re expecting highs above 100 degrees and we expect that to continue Thursday and possibly into Friday.”

The triple digit temperatures could also continue through the weekend, but Schafer says for the time being, the warning only goes through Friday.

“The reason we have not extended the warning through the weekend yet, is the forecast certainty goes way down this weekend. The guidance that we use to generate the forecast is highly variable for this weekend, so we’re not nearly as confident of the high temperature forecasts.”

The region has already seen two other Excessive Heat Warnings this summer, including a near-record setting stretch of eight consecutive days at or above 100 degrees last month.