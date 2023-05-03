Express Bus Service to Make Stops in NCW Washington

One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding its service to 35 cities in Washington and Idaho including Wenatchee.

Megabus which offers city to city express bus service announced a partnership with Northwestern Stage Lines that includes a few North Central Washington cities on its Highway 2 route.

Stops include Chelan and Okanogan before heading eastward to Spokane and Idaho.

“We are excited for this new opportunity to offer our customers service in the Northwest,” said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for Megabus. “The partnership with Northwestern Stage Line will allow us to expand our network to Idaho and Washington for the very first time.”

“We are thrilled about this opportunity to offer these new routes to Megabus customers,” said Jacob Price, owner of Northwestern Stage Line. “We have been a transportation staple in Idaho and Washington for almost 100 years and look forward to many more. We are confident that our high level of service will serve this new customer base well.”

We looked up a route from Wenatchee to Spokane for today. The trip takes about three and a half hours and costs $64 for one traveler.

A trip to Seattle from Wenatchee for one traveler lasts about four hours at a cost of $59.

In Wenatchee, arrivals and departures will take place at 300 South Columbia Street.

Schedules are available and tickets can be purchased here.

Get our free mobile app