Fatal Semi Truck Collision Blocks Blewett Pass Over 6 Hours

Update: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:17 p.m.

A head-on collision on US 97/Blewett Pass resulted in the death of one Chelan man and injured two others Wednesday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m., a GMC Sierra pickup truck crossed the centerline around MP 170, colliding with a semi truck going the opposite direction.

Washington State Trooper Jeremy Weber said that the passenger, 22-year-old Donaciano Servin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

46-year-old pickup truck driver, Donaciano Servin Marquez, and the second passenger, Adelaida Servin Marquez, were transported to Central Washington Hospital for unspecified injuries.

The 60-year-old semi truck driver, Kenneth Davis, was also transported to Central Washington Hospital for observation but was released shortly afterwards.

Washington State Patrol are currently investigating this collision.

US 97 was blocked for over six hours and was reopened at approximately 3:20 p.m.