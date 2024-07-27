The Washington State Patrol has details on an unspeakable tragedy involving a northern Illinois family.

44-year-old Jeffrey White, of Kirkland, Illinois, was killed along with two-year-old Maelynn White. We have confirmation from a WSP spokesperson that Maelynn was Jeffrey's daughter.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jeffrey was westbound on Interstate 90. This was roughly 15 miles west of Ellensburg.

Get our free mobile app

Jeffrey veered off the roadway; he first struck an embankment, then a canal wall. The vehicle landed on its roof.

Both Jeffrey and Maelynn were pronounced dead at the scene.

They had their seatbelts fastened, as did five-year-old Jackson White, who was also inside the vehicle. Jackson sustained non-fatal injuries, for which he was treated at Harborview Medical Center.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Jeffrey and his children were traveling in a 2024 Toyota Tacoma; the vehicle was totaled.