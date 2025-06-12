I think comedian Jim Gaffigan is onto to something. Celebrating the weeks after Mother's Day as Father's Day month.

His recent bit on the CBS Sunday Morning program lays out the concept.

Explaining no one deserves to be honored like our Mothers with a full 24 hour celebration. After all, where would we be without our Moms? But he proposes the following weeks ending with Father's Day should be designated Father's Day month.

He explains that is a lot of celebrating and gifts and to "not get caught up in the minutia." Instead, Gaffigan suggests that every other day during Father's Day month, to just ignore Dad, completely. Don't disturb him with anything, leave him alone all day and don't ask for rides, or money, or ask him to do anything.

My wife and I already attempt this each year ourselves, calling it Mother's or Father's Day week. We try it around our birthdays as well. In either case, I think I'm getting the short end of the stick, come to think of it.

If you are not familiar with the comedy of Jim Gaffigan, try to find his specials or the many clips from his standup acts on Youtube. He is witty and does not use any blue humor or language. If you are a parent, you will especially relate to his hilarious take on life.

I agree with Gaffigan and his idea sounds like a winner. So who's with me? Let's spread the word and hope this catches on!