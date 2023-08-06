Felony Charges After Crash Injures Two Near Stevens Pass

Two people have injuries and one of them faces felony charges after a single vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 2 near Stevens Pass early Saturday.

Troopers say a 2003 Kia Sedona driven by 32-year-old Jennifer Haigh of Tacoma was eastbound just past Stevens Pass when it veered to the right, overcorrected, and then hit a guardrail on the left shoulder before rolling down an embankment, coming to a rest against a tree.

Haigh and her passenger, 40-year-old Jonelle Pitts of Mountlake Terrace, were taken to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus in Wenatchee with injuries.

Troopers determined Haigh was intoxicated and are bringing DUI and Vehicular Assault charges against her.

Vehicular Assault is a felony charge that's brought against an intoxicated driver who causes an accident in which other people are injured.

The crash took place at about 4:45am Saturday

One lane of eastbound U.S. 2 was blocked for seven hours while trooper investigated.