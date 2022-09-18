Fiestas Mexicanas Returns in 2022

Fiestas Mexicanas returned this weekend after a three-year hiatus, celebrating Latin American Independence during National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Fiestas Mexicanas is an event centered on celebrating Mexican history and culture, featuring traditional Mexican dance and music.

Organizers of this event include Martha and Wilber Zaldivar, Reyes Avilez, Gaby Fernandez, Maria Lima, and Juan Sanchez.

This event originated 18 years ago, with the last celebration back in 2019 due to COVID-19 halting any large outdoor events.

Food vendors include El Tapatio Taqueria, Tacos Chavo, the Tropical Salvadoreño restaurant, Churros Factoria, Freddy's Kitchen, and Botanas Locas.

Photo by Terra Sokol. Jugs of aqua frescas from Botanas Locas Photo by Terra Sokol.

Jugs of aqua frescas from Botanas Locas loading...

Photo by Terra Sokol. Meat roasting on a spit at the Freddy's Kitchen stand. Photo by Terra Sokol.

Meat roasting on a spit at Freddy's Kitchen's stand. loading...

This celebration kicked off on Friday at the Triangle Park in Wenatchee. Around 7 p.m., they began with the opening El Grito ceremony, celebrating Mexican Independence Day.

On Saturday, featured events include Folklorico dancing from the Corazón de México, a Folklorico dance team from Wenatchee High School, along with performances from Pioneer Middle School.

[video width="640" height="480" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/1134/files/2022/09/attachment-20220917_141229.mp4"][/video]

Photo by Terra Sokol. Noemi Bazar is the dance teacher for Pioneer Middle School and teaches folklorica dancing. Pictured is Bazar’s earrings, a gift from her mom when she was visiting Mexico. Photo by Terra Sokol.

Noemi Bazar is the dance teacher for Pioneer Middle School and teaches folklorica dancing.

Pictured is Bazar’s earrings, a gift from her mom when she was visiting Mexico. loading...

Funds from this event will go towards a scholarship fund.