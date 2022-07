A fire is reportedly burning southwest of Leavenworth.

Termed the Eight Mile Campground Fire, the brush fire was first reported eight miles down Icicle River Road.

The fire is said to be 1/2 acre, slowly creeping and smoldering in grass with winds traveling uphill.

Resources are on scene employing a full-suppression strategy and 70% of the fire is surrounded by line. The cause is unknown and a fire investigator is on their way.