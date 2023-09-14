Fire Damages Wenatchee Home

Fire damaged a home in Wenatchee on Wednesday evening.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett says the blaze occurred in the 1500 block of Erin Place at around 6 p.m.

"Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke on the backside of a two-story home extending into the garage and living space. The fire department was able to quickly knock down the exterior flames and minimize any damage inside the home. The home did suffer some light smoke damage that needs to be cleaned out, so it has temporarily displaced the occupants."

Brett says the fire sparked when one of the residents was cooking outside the home.

"A family member was barbequing on the back porch. The barbeque was propane and approved for safe use. It was just some inexperience in barbequing that led to the fire which was simply an accident."

All of the home's occupants got out safely and there were no injuries.