Fire Danger Elevated In Unincorporated Areas Of Chelan County

The fire danger rating in unincorporated areas of Chelan County is now elevated.

County Fire Marshal Stephen Rinaldi raised the level after meeting with State and Federal partners.

The Chelan County Mountain zone now has a HIGH fire danger rating while the Valley zone has a VERY HIGH rating.

Activity restrictions are now at Stage 1 which places restrictions on open flame devices. Initial restrictions implemented on June 1st are still in place.

Chelan County Commissioners will formalize the enhanced fire danger rating Monday with a resolution.

Stage 1 restrictions are as follows:

All General Restrictions apply.

Restricted open-flame devices. An open-flame device can be anything that has a flame that is capable of igniting other materials. Approved open-flame devices are:

Pressurized gas camp stoves, catalytic heaters and white gas camp stoves and lanterns

Commercially made and labeled barbeque devices

Stove or fireplace fires completely contained within a home or residence

Propane or pressurized white gas warming devices with a shield and base

An enclosed solid fuel fire that utilizes a wick to distribute the flame

Listed gas campfire devices

Commercial operators can obtain a permit from the county fire marshal or permission from the appropriate fire protection agency for non-labeled devices

Residential campfires continue to be allowed in a designated campfire area, including a portable fire pit.

Fires are allowed in commercial barbecues and camp stoves.

General Restrictions from June 1 are as follows: