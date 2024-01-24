Fire Destroys Building At Warden Dairy Farm

Portions of a Grant County dairy farm are in ruins after a Wednesday morning fire.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says crews were dispatched the blaze at Roylance Farms in the 17000 block of Road 8 Southeast at just before 4 a.m.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the fire - which occurred near the intersection of State Routes 17 and 170 - prompted extra precautions from first responders.

"It was very foggy in the Warden area early this morning and we didn't want any collisions involving fire apparatus on the highway, so we put out a warning for drivers. The Washington Department of Transportation also set up some of their vehicles with flashing lights and electronic billboards which notified motorists that emergency vehicles were crossing the roadway."

Foreman says most of the fire apparatus crossing the highway were water tenders traveling back and forth between the city of Warden to refill their tanks.

The fire was extinguished within an hour but destroyed a building used to store maintenance equipment and farm implements.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

Grant County Fire District Nos. 4 and 5, and Adams County Fire District No. 5 all responded to the scene.

Get our free mobile app