A Kittitas County home has been destroyed by fire this week.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports the blaze broke out on Monday at around 4:30 p.m. at a residence in the 2200 block of Lower Peoh Point Road near South Cle Elum.

Crews from multiple agencies, including Kittitas County Fire District No. 6, arrived at the scene to find the single-story manufactured home fully involved.

Firefighters could do little to save the house, so they focused on protecting adjacent structures and prevented the flames from spreading.

The home's lone occupant escaped without injury prior to crews arriving at the scene.

The house was reportedly a total loss and Kittitas County Fire Marshal, Dan Young, says it was likely caused by an issue in the home's chimney, although its exact source of ignition has yet to be officially determined.