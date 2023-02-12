Fire Engulfs Two-Story Home in Moses Lake

A fire engulfed a two-story home in Moses Lake Sunday morning.

Around 10 a.m., Grant County Fire District #5 was called out to the 6000-block of Road N NE within the rural Moses Lake area.

When firefighters arrived, they saw fire on both sides of a large two-story home with an attached shop.

Firefighters were unable to extinguish the fire within the home itself due to unsafe conditions, so both Grant County Fire Districts #4 and #5 fought the fire from outside the home.

All residents were safely out of the home during this time.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office’s Spokesperson Kyle Foreman said he is unsure whether all of their pets made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, however investigators suspect it was accidental in nature.

Firefighters fought the fire for approximately two hours.