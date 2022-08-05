Fire Threatening Adams Co Town Under Control, Firefighter Hospitalized

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is reporting the Lind Fire is contained and all evacuation notices have been lifted.

The fire ignited shortly before noon Thursday and quickly burned 2,500 acres.

Adams County Sheriff Dale J. Wagner said the fire destroyed 14 buildings, including six homes, and injured a firefighter.

"There has been one firefighter that has suffered, what we understand, is smoke inhalation," said Wagner. "And he had to be airlifted to Spokane for that."

Firefighters stayed in place overnight to make the fire about three miles south of Lind remained under control.

The small town was under a Level 3 "GO NOW" evacuation notice Thursday afternoon and evening.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources at 1:15 p.m. Thursday at the request of Fire Chief Kevin Starring, Adams County Fire District 2. Two airplanes and one helicopter assisted with containment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The injured firefighter was identified by his wife om Facebook as Eric Labes. Kelsey Labes stated that he told her that he had to be "monitored for a while and rest."

She also said she was home stuck with Covid and that he tested positive at the hospital.