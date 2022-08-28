Firefighters Dealt with Two Brush Fires in Douglas County

Douglas County firefighters had a close call this weekend after contending with two fires Saturday night.

Around 6 p.m., both Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 responded to a five-acre brush fire on Batterman Road in Rock Island.

The first fire burned through an orchard and was creeping towards residential homes in Rock Island.

Firefighters tried to employ a helicopter to extinguish the fire more quickly, however winds were too erratic to do that safely.

Crews worked on closing the fire off throughout the night, rendering the fire unable to spread any further.

On Sunday morning, crews went back to the scene to monitor fire activity. Status on that fire is unknown at this time.

On Saturday around 10 p.m., someone near Fred Meyer called in a second brush fire on Sunset Highway near Clover Leaf Farms.

The fire was less than an acre large, however Public Information Officer Kay McKellar said it was moving quickly.

Crews temporarily closed down Sunset Highway and were able to extinguish the second fire by 11:30 p.m.

No structures were damaged and no one was hurt in either event.

Both fires are currently under investigation.