Firefighters Extract Trapped Semi Truck Driver from Wreckage on McNeil Canyon Road

Orondo firefighters helped extract a semi truck driver from a severe wreckage on McNeil Canyon Road Friday morning.

At 8:20 a.m., firefighters were called out to a second alarm injury/accident, where they discovered a semi delivery truck with severe damage down the canyon.

Orondo Fire Department. Orondo Fire Department. loading...

Orondo Fire Department Orondo Fire Department loading...

They discovered the driver trapped within the wreckage, prompting two extrication crews to free him from the vehicle.

Once freed, the driver was carried up the hillside to an ambulance, who was found in critical condition. He was later transported to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital.

Douglas County Sheriff Kevin W. Morris is investigating the cause of the accident.