Fatal Collision on I-90 Near Ellensburg

A fatal collision on I-90 three miles west of Ellensburg has left three children without a parent Friday night.

At around around 8:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman from White Swan, Wash. was driving westbound I-90 with her three kids.

At MP 104, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the left and crossed into the unincorporated median, rolled, and struck a semi truck.

Washington State Trooper Collin Cumaravel says the woman was not wearing her seatbelt, was ejected from her vehicle, and was found dead at the scene.

All three children were found uninjured and were wearing seatbelts.

58-year-old semi truck driver Melvin Morris was also uninjured.

Cause of the incident is unknown.

I-90 was completely blocked between exits 101 and 106 for approximately four hours.