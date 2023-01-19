Two-Vehicle Accident Kills Both Drivers Near Orondo

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 97 Thursday morning.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the incident occurred just before 6:00 a.m. south of Orondo near Turtle Rock when an eastbound sedan lost control and collided with a westbound sedan.

"The roadway was slick in that area with the temperatures just below freezing, and as they (eastbound sedan) were coming around the corner they slid, started rotating counterclockwise and crossed into oncoming traffic in the westbound lanes and then struck the westbound vehicle in the passenger side."

The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced deceased at the scene when crews arrived and neither car was carrying any passengers.

Weber says although road conditions at the time did play a role in the crash, its official cause has been linked to the driver of the eastbound sedan.

"Speed was actually the biggest factor. Road conditions played a part in the accident but the official cause was actually speeding too fast for conditions."

The names of both decedents are being withheld pending next of kin notifications.

The collision blocked both lanes of the highway for more than three hours while crews cleared the wreckage and investigators worked the scene.