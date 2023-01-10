Man Sentenced to Year in Prison for Vehicular Assault Near Warden

A man has been sentenced to a year in prison for causing a car accident that injured two people near Warden in November.

KPQ News partner, iFIber One, reports 25-year-old Timothy Johnson pled guilty to two counts of vehicular assault and was sentenced by a Grant County judge on Monday.

The Washington State Patrol says Johnson was intoxicated when he ran a stop sign and collided with an SUV on State Route 17.

Johnson was injured in the crash, along with one of the two passengers in his vehicle and the driver of the SUV.

Troopers say Johnson told them he wasn't driving the vehicle when the wreck occurred, but blood evidence found inside the car linked him to being at the wheel.