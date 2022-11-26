Stevens Pass Temporarily Blocked and Driver Hospitalized Due to Vehicle Collision Friday

A two-vehicle collision on US 2 near Stevens Pass summit blocked eastbound traffic for over two hours, with one driver hospitalized Friday.

At 8:52 a.m., a white 2015 Mitsubishi and a white 2021 GMC were going westbound in the same lane on US 2, roughly eight miles east of the Stevens Pass summit.

26-year-old Mitsubishi driver, Richie Arroyo, lost control of their vehicle when they approached an oncoming curve in the road.

62-year-old GMC driver, Jon Kowalczyk, failed to stop in time and collided with the Mitsubishi.

Arroyo was later transported to Central Washington Hospital and was also cited for driving too fast for road conditions.

Washington State Trooper Jeremy Weber wrote that the roads were incredibly icy and slippery.

Kowalczyk was uninjured.

US 2 was blocked for two and a half hours.