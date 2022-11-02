Five Finalists Named For Chelan District Judge Open Seat

There are now five finalists for the Chelan County District Judge No.2 position, which is open because of the resignation of Judge Kyle Mott.

Mott announced he would be stepping down after ballots for next Tuesday's election already included him as the lone candidate running for reelection. Mott is taking a position at a local law firm next month.

County Commissioners are responsible for appointing Mott's replacement and have narrowed the field to five out of nine applicants.

Allen Blackmon, Chelan County deputy prosecutor

Dale Lehrman, private attorney

Lee O’Brien, Chelan County deputy prosecutor

Ryan Valaas, Chelan County deputy prosecutor

John Volyn, private attorney

Two of the five finalists – Blackmon and Volyn – are already the only two candidates in the District Judge No. 1 race next Tuesday.

The winner of that election will replace Judge Roy Fore, who is retiring. Two judges serve Chelan County District Court.

Letters from applicants seeking Mott’s seat were due Oct. 28. Commissioners now will interview the five finalists on Nov. 14. An appointment is expected to be made following the interviews.