Forest Service Warning Visitors About Dangers Of “Snow Bombs”

The U.S. Forest Service is cautioning visitors about changing snow conditions caused by warmer weather.

Forest Service officials say trails might be icier during the morning hours due to daytime snowmelt that creates water which freezes during the night.

Spokesperson Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says warmer temperatures are already affecting some areas of the national forest at lower elevations and that means visitors should be mindful of where they park their vehicles.

Get our free mobile app

"Be careful where you park your car, as the snow base is slushy in some spots and you might get stuck. Also, if you plan to leave your vehicle in the woods overnight, it might be difficult to get it out after a warming then freezing period due to tires sinking into the soft snow and then freezing."

DeMario says forest visitors should also watch out for falling snow in heavily-wooded areas.

"There might be tree bombs, which are large loads of snow and chunks of ice that may fall from trees right on top of you. Sometimes, there's so much snow above you that when it comes down it is like a bomb and there've been folks who've had concussions and even injuries from the chunks of ice that fall. Heavy loads of snow can also weaken tree limbs that can break unexpectedly and fall on you."

Although there is currently little to no snow at lower elevations of the forest, most Forest Service roads are still well covered with snow and remain closed to most vehicles.

The Forest Service is also reminding visitors that cars and trucks are are not allowed on any groomed trails, and to wait until the snow has melted and the roads have dried out before attempting to drive on forest roads.