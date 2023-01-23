Four Injured In Crash Near Warden

Four Injured In Crash Near Warden

Image of Map from Washington State Patrol

Four people have injuries from a two-car crash three miles west of Warden. 

A 2008 Lincoln MKX driven by 20-year-old Breanna Rodriguez of Othello passed through a stop sign on State Route 170 and hit the rear end of a car headed northbound on State Route 17. 

The crash took place just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon. 

There were two people in each car, who were all taken to a hospital in Moses Lake. 

Rodriguez could face charges in the crash that troopers say involved drugs or alcohol. 

Also injured was a passenger in the car driven by Rodriguez, 24-year-old Rafael Sanchez Andrade of Othello. 

In addition, two people in the northbound car, a 2018 Honda Civic, were injured. 

They were 70-year-old Alvin Korrell and 59-year-old Gloria Korrell, both of Othello. 

Filed Under: Crash, honda civic, Lincoln MKX, othello, washington state patrol
Categories: KPQ News, local news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ