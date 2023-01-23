Four Injured In Crash Near Warden

Four people have injuries from a two-car crash three miles west of Warden.

A 2008 Lincoln MKX driven by 20-year-old Breanna Rodriguez of Othello passed through a stop sign on State Route 170 and hit the rear end of a car headed northbound on State Route 17.

The crash took place just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

There were two people in each car, who were all taken to a hospital in Moses Lake.

Rodriguez could face charges in the crash that troopers say involved drugs or alcohol.

Also injured was a passenger in the car driven by Rodriguez, 24-year-old Rafael Sanchez Andrade of Othello.

In addition, two people in the northbound car, a 2018 Honda Civic, were injured.

They were 70-year-old Alvin Korrell and 59-year-old Gloria Korrell, both of Othello.