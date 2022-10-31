Four Injured In Manson Wine Barrel Train Accident

Four people are injured from an accident Sunday night during the Haunted Manson celebration.

The Manson Chamber of Commerce reported the wine barrel train giving rides in downtown Manson had three of its seven barrels over turned, which injured three children and one adult.

Two of those injured were taken to Lake Chelan Health Hospital in Chelan with unknown injuries.

The Chamber said the train has been used for several years without incident.

The accident occurred Sunday evening when the UTV pulling the train made a turn and the three wine barrel cars in tow tipped over.

A spokesperson from the Manson Chamber of Commerce said their hearts go out to the families of the injured children who are the primary concern.