Four Injured In Semi, Two Vehicle Crash In Grant Co.

Four Injured In Semi, Two Vehicle Crash In Grant Co.

Image from Washington State Patrol

Four people are injured from Tuesday crash on State Route 17 west of Warden in Grant County.

Deputies say a 2001 Chevy Silverado Pickup driven by 57-year-old Steven Booth of Warden was northbound, just ahead of a 2008 Subaru Outback carrying 67-year-old Stephen Fuchs and 41-year-old Mathew Bobbitt, both of College Place.

They say that when the pickup and SUV slowed down for traffic, the SUV was hit by a semi driven by 27-year-old Javier Sanchez-Zepeda, which sent the SUV barreling into the Pickup.

All four people involved were taken to hospitals with injuries, and Sanchez-Zepeda was given a ticket for following too closely.

State Patrol deputies are still investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, which took place just before 2pm Tuesday.

Filed Under: grant county, injury crash, pickup, semi, SR 17, suv, warden wa, washington state patrol
Categories: KPQ News, local news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ