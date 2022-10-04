Four Injured In Semi, Two Vehicle Crash In Grant Co.

Four people are injured from Tuesday crash on State Route 17 west of Warden in Grant County.

Deputies say a 2001 Chevy Silverado Pickup driven by 57-year-old Steven Booth of Warden was northbound, just ahead of a 2008 Subaru Outback carrying 67-year-old Stephen Fuchs and 41-year-old Mathew Bobbitt, both of College Place.

They say that when the pickup and SUV slowed down for traffic, the SUV was hit by a semi driven by 27-year-old Javier Sanchez-Zepeda, which sent the SUV barreling into the Pickup.

All four people involved were taken to hospitals with injuries, and Sanchez-Zepeda was given a ticket for following too closely.

State Patrol deputies are still investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, which took place just before 2pm Tuesday.