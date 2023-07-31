Four People Dead In ATV Crash Off U.S. 97 South Of Blewett Pass

Four people are dead from an ATV crash Saturday afternoon near Liberty off of U.S. 97 south of Blewett Pass.

Kittitas County deputies say the four people were riding in a Polaris Razor side-by-side on a dirt road in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest when it rolled and caught fire.

Medics arrived to treat the patients.

Two people died at the scene and two people were flown by helicopter to the Harborview Medical Center burn unit, where they later died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The owner and driver of the ATV was 24-year-old Conner Jenkins of Orting. Also in the vehicle were Conner’s friend, 23-year-old Benjamin Gomez Santana of Covington and a couple they met that day, 26-year-old Devon Anonson of Kent and 24-year-old Halle Cole of Maple Valley.

No other vehicles were involved and no-one outside the Razor was injured.

The open field where the accident occurred is a popular recreational spot for campers and ATV’s.