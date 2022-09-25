Four Vehicle Collision Blocks US 2 for Four Hours

A four vehicle collision in Leavenworth closed down US 2 for nearly four hours while Washington State Patrol investigated the scene Saturday night.

At 4:24 p.m., a gray 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was going eastbound on US 2. When they turned around a right corner at MP 95, the Chevrolet crossed the center lane and hit a red 2017 Toyota in the opposite lane.

The collision turned the Toyota sideways and was in the eastbound lane when a motorcycle group traveling from Mexico hit them.

The impact veered one motorcycle into a ditch on the right shoulder.

The first motorcycle driver, 55-year-old Jose Niebles-Lopez, and passenger, 50-year-old Aurora Manriquez, were airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.

Manriquez sustained severe leg injuries from the collision.

The second motorcycle driver, David Ramirez, and passenger, Maria Casillas Bojurquez, sustained minor injuries and were taken to Cascade Medical Center.

US 2 was closed around 6:44 p.m. between Leavenworth and Cole’s Corner and was reopened around 11:30 p.m.

Both the driver and passenger inside the Toyota were uninjured.

The Chevrolet driver was left with minor injuries but was not taken to a medical center.