Friday Night Concert in the Park Canceled Due to Heat Concerns

Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services has canceled Centennial Park’s concert this weekend due to extreme heat.

On July 29, the Pink Floyd cover band “Kris Lahd” was originally scheduled to perform. However Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Supervisor Caryl Andre states that equipment and patrons would quickly overheat.

Kris Lahd will perform on August 12th, which will be the last concert of the series. Blues band “Older and Wiser” will be playing the following week on August 5, from 7-9 p.m.

In the meantime, residents can cool off at the community wading pools at Washington and Pennsylvania park or the Wenatchee City pool after 1 p.m.